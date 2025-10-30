Quad bike used in fuel thefts seized by police in Doncaster

Police in Doncaster have seized a quad bike and trailer suspected of being used in fuel thefts in the city.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle Rural and Crime team shared details of the operation.

A spokesperson said: “This trailer and quad we recovered from Highfields.

"This was following a fail to stop earlier in the evening where the quad was stung on Roman Ridge.

"The trailer appeared to be being used for fuel thefts.

“The quad had been hidden in the woods. It was a decent attempt, however on this occasion we were clearly better at hide and seek. Investigation ongoing.”

You can report bike crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to South Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can contact UK indepdent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can pass on information in total confidence.