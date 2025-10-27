Public warned not to approach wanted man on loose in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 27th Oct 2025, 10:37 GMT
Doncaster daily bulletin October 27
Police have issued an appeal to find a wanted man on the loose in Doncaster – and have urged members of the public not to approach him.

Wanted man Lee Hamshaw is being sought in connection with nine reports of shoplifting and one of attempted robbery.

The offences are reported to have occurred at six shops in Doncaster between 15 September and 15 October.

Hamshaw, aged 43, is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, of large build, with short brown hair and facial stubble.

Police are seeking wanted man Lee Hamshaw.placeholder image
Police are seeking wanted man Lee Hamshaw.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: If you see Hamshaw, please do not approach him but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/162557/25 when you get in touch.”

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers in confidence on freephone on 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

