Public warned not to approach wanted Doncaster woman
Jackie Butler is wanted in connection with theft from a property on Roman Mews, Doncaster, on 8 August 2024, South Yorkshire Police said.
“Officers have carried out extensive enquiries including examining CCTV from the time of the incident, and conducting arrest attempts at locations linked to Butler.
“However, officers have been unable to locate Butler and believe that she is actively evading police,” a spokesperson said.
Butler is described as white, of slim build, and 5ft 2ins tall.
If you see Butler, please do not approach her but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where she might be, you can contact police via online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/143828/24 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.