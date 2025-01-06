Public warned not to approach wanted Doncaster man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Members of the public have been told to phone 999 and not approach a man wanted by police in Doncaster.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne Kime, 36, is wanted for failing to appear and breach of bail conditions, police have said.

On 3 December, Kime was found guilty in his absence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating, and two counts of criminal damage at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.

Since then he has avoided contact from officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wayne Kime is wanted by police.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Kime recently, or knows where he might be staying.

He is described as a white man, of a medium build, around 5ft 8ins tall, with short ginger hair.

Kime is known to frequent areas across Doncaster, particularly Wheatley, the city centre and Barnby Dun.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “If you see Kime, please do not approach him, but instead call 999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 675 of 23 November 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org where you can pass on details without having to leave any of your personal information.