Public warned 'do not approach' wanted criminal with South Yorkshire connections
Members of the public are being urged to not approach a wanted criminal with South Yorkshire connections.
Lewis Westwood, aged 25, who is originally from Hillbrook Road, Leyland, Lancashire, was jailed for grievous bodily harm for eight years at Preston Crown Court in 2014.
He is wanted for absconding from HMP Kirkham on August 4. Westwood has links to Lancashire, Manchester, Merseyside and South Yorkshire.
Sergeant Paul McLernon said: “Westwood has been wanted for almost two months and we have been making extensive enquiries to find him.
“If you have seen him or have any information at all about where might be, please do not approach him but contact us.”
Westwood is 5ft 7in tall and of slim build. He has blue eyes, short blonde/brown hair and speaks with a regional accent.
You can call us on 101 quoting log number 1256 of 4th August. For immediate sightings please call 999.