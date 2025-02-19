£800,000 cannabis factory found by police inside historic Doncaster building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A huge £800,000 cannabis factory has been uncovered by police in a historic building in the heart of Doncaster city centre.

The drugs growing operation has been dismantled after officers became suspicious when they spotted a hole in the roof of the building on South Parade.

In the early hours of Monday morning (17 February), while responding to a separate incident involving a reported break-in, officers made further enquiries into The Pillar House – next door to the city’s Conservative Club - which had a noticeable hole in its roof.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “This led to the discovery of a sophisticated cannabis set up with around 900 plants being grown on different floors of the property.

“A car, which was seen fleeing from the scene of the break-in at an excessive speed, was stopped that same morning by Nottinghamshire Police, with three people arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

"They have since been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Sergeant Martin Maw, of Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "This was a sophisticated and significant cannabis factory hidden inside a building on the outskirts of Doncaster city centre.

"The electricity had been bypassed both inside and outside the property, posing a significant fire risk.

"Urgent repair works have had to be carried out on the roadside and exterior of the property, and the address has since been made safe following intervention by our officers.

"Cannabis factories like this one go far beyond the simple street deal and are more often than not linked to organised crime groups who are responsible for spreading violence, fear and terror in our local communities.

"We will continue dismantling these cannabis factories to make our streets and neighbourhoods safer and I would urge anyone with concerns about drug dealing, supplying or cannabis cultivations in their area to please contact us so we can investigate."

If you are worried about the supply or production of drugs in your local area or want to report any signs of criminal activity, please contact police on 101 or via the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

If a crime is in progress or in an emergency, always call 999.

If you wish to report information anonymously, you can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers. You can call them on freephone 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

The Pillar House is a distinctive Georgian building with a raised ground floor forming a colonnade and was originally three houses.

The building was designed by William Lindley for his own occupation and was erected at some time between 1801 and 1804.

On their attendance at Doncaster Races in 1806, the Prince of Wales (later George IV lodged at Mr Lindley’s house and the Duke of Clarence at Dr. Chorley’s, next door.

Describing the Prince’s stay at the premises, a local history report of the visit said: "On the appearance of the Prince at the window each day he was greeted with every demonstration of loyalty and respect, by an immense concourse of people."