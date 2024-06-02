£5,000 in cash and 100 cannabis plants seized in Doncaster police raids

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Doncaster seized £5,000 in cash and 100 cannabis plants during a series of raids in the city.

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team targeted the Askern and Norton areas.

A spokesman said: “We executed two warrants in Askern recovering approximately £5,000 in cash and 100 cannabis plants from between both locations.

“Two stolen cars and a stolen mini digger were located and recovered, and another vehicle suspected as being used in crime was also seized.

“We assisted in the search for three locally reported missing people who were thankfully found safe and well.

"Our officers conducted two community speed watch operations, two school patrols and two school career events.

“We were pounding the pavement around Askern town centre including the lake and up to the clay ponds.

“We will update you soon on the next area of focus.”