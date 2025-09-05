£185,000 cannabis grow found by police in wood near Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 5th Sep 2025, 10:44 BST
Police have swooped to dismantle a £185,000 cannabis farm – after more than 300 plants were found in a wood near Doncaster.

An investigation is under way following the discovery near the A18 between Doncaster and Crowle on Tuesday (2 September 2025).

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: “At approximately 4.30pm, officers were called to reports of a strong smell of cannabis coming from a wooded area near the A18.

"Officers were immediately deployed and, following an inspection, approximately 330 plants estimated to be worth £185,000 were discovered.

Police found the £185.000 cannabis farm in a wood near Doncaster.

“A scene guard was in place at the time to allow Crime Scene Investigators to attend, and officers to dismantle the grow.

“Enquiries remain ongoing to identify those involved, if you have any information that may assist with our investigation, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 331 of 2 September.

“Alternatively, if you wish to report anonymously, you can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

