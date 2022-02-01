£1,000 reward on offer after company work van stolen from Doncaster village

Self employed Christian Lomozik of Top Pave Surfacing has been in business for over 20 years but has had to put work on hold for now after three men stole his company van in the early hours of this morning from Braithwell.

The vehicle was taken at 2.40am and it took around five minutes for the men to hot wire it. Hot-wiring is the process of bypassing a motor vehicle's ignition switch and thus starting it without the key.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you seen this van?

The CCTV shows the culprits, two of slim build and a larger man. Watch the footage here.

The vehicle, which has the registration number P222 AVE, is believed to have been sighted at 5am on White Rose Way travelling towards Great Yorkshire Way.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on telephone number 101.