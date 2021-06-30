Property boarded up by housing association at Doncaster flats complex
Yorkshire Housing have moved to reassure residents after a property was sealed off.
This week Yorkshire Housing sealed off one of the flats in the complex at Concorde Mews, Balby which has been targeted by arsonists in recent weeks.
A Yorkshire Housing spokesperson said: “We’re in regular contact with residents at Concorde Mews and are keeping them up to date with what we’ve got in place. We understand they’ll be feeling worried, which is why we’ve sealed the property off and have continued to have overnight security in the area.
“The safety of our customers is our top priority and we are continuing with the legal action to take back possession of the property.”Police are investigating after one car exploded and another was destroyed in the attacks at Concorde Mews Broxholme Lane on Thursday and Friday (June 17-18).
