Properties evacuated and road closed as police deal with reports of a suspicious package

Officers were called to Thompson Drive in Swinton yesterday at around 3.35pm following reports of a suspicious package.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 28th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST

As a precautionary measure to allow for safe assessment of the scene, a number of properties were evacuated and Thompson Drive was closed.

The package was found to be non-suspicious and the road reopened.

A police spokesman said:We are grateful to the local community for their patience and understanding while we responded to this matter.

Police arrested a man following yesterday's incident
“One man has been arrested in connection with the incident and taken into police custody.”