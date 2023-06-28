Properties evacuated and road closed as police deal with reports of a suspicious package
Officers were called to Thompson Drive in Swinton yesterday at around 3.35pm following reports of a suspicious package.
As a precautionary measure to allow for safe assessment of the scene, a number of properties were evacuated and Thompson Drive was closed.
The package was found to be non-suspicious and the road reopened.
A police spokesman said:We are grateful to the local community for their patience and understanding while we responded to this matter.
“One man has been arrested in connection with the incident and taken into police custody.”