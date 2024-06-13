Prolific thief to appear in court charged with nine shoplifting offences in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 13th Jun 2024, 17:27 BST
A prolific thief is set to appear in court charged with nine shoplifting offences in Doncaster.

Today (Thursday) Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team interviewed, charged and remanded a prolific offender with nine shoplifting offences.

He will be placed before the next available court in the morning, protecting local business from further offending.