Prolific thief banned from Doncaster One Stop and Home Bargains stores
39-year-old Sarah Connor has also been barred from entering Home Bargains in Edlington following a string of thefts from local shops.
Thieving Connor appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 11 September, where the judge heard how she swiped coffee, washing up liquid and boxes of chocolate, totalling over £220.
Sergeant Steven Roberts, from the local neighbourhood policing team, said: "Shoplifting is not a victimless crime. It leads to local businesses having to fund the profits that were taken, with workers having to put themselves in a vulnerable position when challenging thieves.
"We have been working hard across Doncaster to tackle shoplifting and many of our officers have been working closely with local business owners to bring the people responsible to justice.
"I welcome the order brought towards Connor and hopefully this shows that we do not tolerate this behaviour in our city."