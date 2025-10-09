Prolific shoplifter is jailed after Doncaster police probe

A prolific shoplifter has been jailed after an investigation by Doncaster police.

Aaron Smith, 35, of Queens Crescent, Edlington, has been sent to prison after a series of shop thefts in the village.

Smith pleaded guilty to four counts of theft and was jailed for 28 days at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Friday (3 October).

Another prolific shoplifter, Sarah Conner, 48, of Cooke Street, Bentley, will be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty to 10 counts of theft and breaching her Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Conner committed a series of thefts at One Stop stores in Doncaster and breached her CBO by entering a One Stop in Edlington, something she is banned from doing as part of her CBO.

Edlington Sergeant Chris Rogers said: "We will continue to target shoplifters in order to keep retailers, workers and the public safe in shopping environments.

"We are working hard to continue strengthening our relationships with businesses and retailers and I would encourage anyone who has been a victim of retail crime to please contact us so we can continue to deliver more results."

You can report theft and shop crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can also contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report infomation in total confidence without having to leave any of your details.

You can also report incidents online at the CrimeStoppers website which can be found HERE