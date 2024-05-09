Prolific Doncaster thief who raided same shop 19 times is jailed
Jordan Grimes admitted 19 counts of theft which saw him steal over £1,250 worth of products over a 15-day period.
The 26-year-old targeted the same store - a One Stop in Wheatley - for all of his thefts, stealing a random assortment of items on every visit.
Crates of beer, crisps, chocolate and laundry detergents were all stolen by Grimes, who took the items from shelves before walking out without paying.
His crimes were caught on CCTV and he was arrested by officers on April 29.
The following day Grimes, of Grove Place, Balby Bridge, found himself before Doncaster Magistrates' Court facing 19 charges of theft. He admitted every count and was sentenced to 12 months in prison the same day.
Sergeant Martin Maw, of Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "This is an encouraging result for the team and I know many retailers in the city will breathe a sigh of relief knowing Grimes is behind bars for the foreseeable future.
"The idea that shoplifting is a victimless crime couldn't be further from the truth, and Grimes' offending had a huge impact on the store he targeted relentlessly.
"Workers shouldn't have to deal with thieves in their line of work and I hope this sentence sends out a clear warning to shoplifters in Doncaster.
"We are cracking down on retail crime, and if you are stealing from our shops, we are onto you and if convicted, you will face the full force of the law."