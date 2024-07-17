Prolific Doncaster thief given three-year Criminal Behaviour Order and banned from several stores

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A prolific Doncaster thief has been banned from several stores in Rossington after officers secured a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) against him.

Michael Utley, aged 41, who was convicted of multiple thefts from shops earlier this year, will not be able to enter the following stores as a result of the order:

Darnley Building, One Stop, Units 5-7, Queen Mary’s Road, DN11 0TS

Greggs, Unit 2 Norman Crescent, Rossington, DN11 0PD

Michael Utley.

The Cooperative Food Store, Gattison Lane, Rossington, DN11 0NH

Go local, 3-4 King Avenue, Rossington, DN11 0PF

ASDA, Grange Lane, Rossington, DN11 0LP

Heron Foods, Norman Crescent, Rossington, DN11 0PD

If Utley, of no fixed abode, enters any of these stores, he will breach the terms of the CBO and will be arrested.

Officers can apply to the court for a CBO when dealing with people who are engaging in repeated antisocial behaviour.

Once imposed, the punishment for a breach is up to five years in prison or an unlimited fine (or both) if the offender is 18 or over.

Doncaster South Sergeant Chris Rogers said: "Utley's persistent and prolific offending has terrorised local businesses and the surrounding communities, and we refuse to tolerate that behaviour.

"Shoplifting isn't a victimless crime and it directly impacts small businesses and hard working staff who shouldn't have to deal with thieves during their shifts.

"A lot of effort went into securing this CBO against Utley and I hope locals can share our relief in knowing that this order is now in force and will remain in place for three years.

"If Utley breaks the terms of his CBO, he could face a significant amount of time in jail."