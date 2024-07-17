Prolific Doncaster thief given three-year Criminal Behaviour Order and banned from several stores
Michael Utley, aged 41, who was convicted of multiple thefts from shops earlier this year, will not be able to enter the following stores as a result of the order:
Darnley Building, One Stop, Units 5-7, Queen Mary’s Road, DN11 0TS
Greggs, Unit 2 Norman Crescent, Rossington, DN11 0PD
The Cooperative Food Store, Gattison Lane, Rossington, DN11 0NH
Go local, 3-4 King Avenue, Rossington, DN11 0PF
ASDA, Grange Lane, Rossington, DN11 0LP
Heron Foods, Norman Crescent, Rossington, DN11 0PD
If Utley, of no fixed abode, enters any of these stores, he will breach the terms of the CBO and will be arrested.
Officers can apply to the court for a CBO when dealing with people who are engaging in repeated antisocial behaviour.
Once imposed, the punishment for a breach is up to five years in prison or an unlimited fine (or both) if the offender is 18 or over.
Doncaster South Sergeant Chris Rogers said: "Utley's persistent and prolific offending has terrorised local businesses and the surrounding communities, and we refuse to tolerate that behaviour.
"Shoplifting isn't a victimless crime and it directly impacts small businesses and hard working staff who shouldn't have to deal with thieves during their shifts.
"A lot of effort went into securing this CBO against Utley and I hope locals can share our relief in knowing that this order is now in force and will remain in place for three years.