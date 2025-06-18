Prolific Doncaster shoplifter who went on "wreckless stealing spree" jailed

A prolific Doncaster shoplifter who went on a “wreckless stealing spree” has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation by Doncaster Central NPT's dedicated retail crime team saw Joshua Allsop, 29, of West End Avenue, Bentley, arrested on suspicion of multiple thefts following a thieving spree at shops in the Balby and Wheatley areas.

After pleading guilty to 10 counts of theft and possession of cannabis, Allsop was jailed for 18 weeks at Doncaster Magistrates' Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Steve Roberts, of Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Shoplifters have no place in Doncaster.

Police in Edinburgh visited over 30 premises throughout the day of action where they gathered extensive intelligence to assist further inquiries.

"Retail crime is far from victimless and it has a huge impact not just on businesses but on shop workers and shoppers too who have to face and witness this criminality.

"I want to thank businesses for their cooperation and support when it comes to reporting all incidents of theft to us.

"This allows us to build strong cases against individuals like Allsop and ensures they are prosecuted for all the thefts they have committed."