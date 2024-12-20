Prolific Doncaster shoplifter to spend Christmas behind bars after breaching store ban

A dopey prolific Doncaster shoplifter banned from stores for thieving will spend Christmas behind bars – after breaching his strict ban.

David Bermingham was given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order in September 2024 for persistent offending and for showing a flagrant disregard for the law.

This prevented him from entering an Asda store in Bungalow Road and a One Stop in The Crescent - however the 38-year-old stole from both Edlington stores during a five-day stealing spree earlier this month.

Bermingham picked up significant quantities of chocolate and meat from the shelves before walking out having made no attempt to pay.

All of his crimes were caught on CCTV leading to his arrest on Tuesday (17 December).

The following day (18 December), Bermingham, of Ten Pound Walk, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court where he pleaded guilty to four counts of theft and breaching his CBO.

He was jailed for a total of six months.

Sergeant Chris Rogers, of Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Bermingham showed a complete disregard for hard-working staff during the festive period and I am pleased he has been given a custodial sentence.

"Bermingham was given an opportunity to abide by the law by adhering to the terms of the CBO. Instead, he ignored this court order and continued to offend.

"Shoplifting is an offence we take seriously. It is not a victimless crime and I would urge any retailers or staff who have been a victim of this crime to please report it to us so we can investigate and bring offenders like Bermingham to justice."