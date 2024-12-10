Prolific Doncaster shoplifter given three year Aldi and B&M ban

By Darren Burke
Published 10th Dec 2024, 12:27 BST
A proflic Doncaster shoplifter jailed earlier this year for his crimes has been given a three year ban from city Aldi and B&M stores.

South Yorkshire Police officers responsible for investigating the crimes of well-known thief Lee Hamshaw have been successful in securing a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) against him.

Most Popular

Hamshaw, of Wilberforce Road, Clay Lane, who was jailed for seven months in November for a series of thefts, was given the CBO at Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Friday (6 December).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The CBO will remain in place for three years and prevents 42-year-old Hamshaw from entering the B&M store on Thorne Road Retail Park and the Aldi in Athron Street.

Lee Hamshaw has been banned from branches of Aldi and B&M in Doncaster.placeholder image
Lee Hamshaw has been banned from branches of Aldi and B&M in Doncaster.

PC Vicki Lister, who works as an anti-social behaviour (ASB) officer, said: "CBOs are preventative orders designed to stop persistent offenders committing further anti-social behaviour and criminal offences.

"Hamshaw's offending has had a noticeable and detrimental impact on communities in Doncaster and obtaining this CBO will prevent him from wreaking further misery.

"Retail crime isn't a victimless crime. It affects local businesses and economies and can have a significant impact on shop workers who should not have to deal with shoplifters like Hamshaw.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We will be keeping a close eye on Hamshaw to ensure he adheres to the terms of his CBO, and I would implore anyone who sees him breaking the order to get in touch with us so we can take appropriate action."

Police are encouraging retailers in South Yorkshire to sign up to the force’s Business Crime Charter. To read more about it and to sign up, click here.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice