Prolific Doncaster shoplifter given three year Aldi and B&M ban
South Yorkshire Police officers responsible for investigating the crimes of well-known thief Lee Hamshaw have been successful in securing a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) against him.
Hamshaw, of Wilberforce Road, Clay Lane, who was jailed for seven months in November for a series of thefts, was given the CBO at Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Friday (6 December).
The CBO will remain in place for three years and prevents 42-year-old Hamshaw from entering the B&M store on Thorne Road Retail Park and the Aldi in Athron Street.
PC Vicki Lister, who works as an anti-social behaviour (ASB) officer, said: "CBOs are preventative orders designed to stop persistent offenders committing further anti-social behaviour and criminal offences.
"Hamshaw's offending has had a noticeable and detrimental impact on communities in Doncaster and obtaining this CBO will prevent him from wreaking further misery.
"Retail crime isn't a victimless crime. It affects local businesses and economies and can have a significant impact on shop workers who should not have to deal with shoplifters like Hamshaw.
"We will be keeping a close eye on Hamshaw to ensure he adheres to the terms of his CBO, and I would implore anyone who sees him breaking the order to get in touch with us so we can take appropriate action."
Police are encouraging retailers in South Yorkshire to sign up to the force’s Business Crime Charter. To read more about it and to sign up, click here.