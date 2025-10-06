Prolific Doncaster shoplifter back behind bars after £1,200 stealing spree

A prolific Doncaster shoplifter's £1,200 stealing spree from local shops has landed him back in prison

Jonathan Isle, 41, of Gibbons Lane, Thorne, was jailed following an investigation by Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team.

It comes after he pleaded guilty to five thefts, admitting stealing over £1,200 worth of products from shops across Doncaster.

PC John Sharp, officer in charge of thecase, said: "Isle has long been known as a persistent shoplifter and was identified through retailers signed up to our Thorne Shop Watch scheme.

"We're grateful to businesses who were victims of his latest spree of thefts for contacting us and sharing CCTV evidence with us which enabled us to secure a conviction.

"I hope a spell in prison gives him the chance to think about his offending and the impact it has on shop workers and businesses."

Isle, who is subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) following a conviction for separate thefts earlier this year, was given a 19-week prison sentence at Barnsley Magistrates' Court on Monday (29 September).

The terms of his CBO prevents him from entering Savers, B&M and Aldi in Thorne.

It remains in place until March 2028 and anyone who spots Isle breaching the terms of his CBO should contact police on 101.

In June, he was jailed for 14 weeks after stealing over £300 worth of products from One Stop shops.

Isle admitted three counts of theft after stealing laundry products and boxes of chocolate from One Stop stores in Moorends and Stainforth.