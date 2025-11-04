Prolific Doncaster shoplifiter jailed after breaching ban from shops

A prolific Doncaster shoplifter banned from multiple shops has been jailed after breaching an order barring him from stores – after he swiped sandwiches and abused staff.

Joshua Lyne, 24, who is banned from numerous stores in Thorne is now behind bars after breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) and committing further thefts while verbally abusing staff.

Lyne of Ellison Street, was given a three-year CBO in June which prevents him from entering numerous shopping areas in Thorne.

However, he breached the terms of this order by entering Co-Op and stealing sandwiches before being verbally abusive towards a member of staff.

He pleaded guilty to two breaches of his CBO and three counts of theft and was jailed for 20 weeks at Sheffield Magistrates' Court last Friday (31 October).

Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team Sergeant James Housley said: "Lyne is a prolific and serial thief who continues to show absolutely no regard for shop workers and the criminal justice system.

"CBOs ensure that if an individual is given a custodial sentence, they are subject to stringent measures to curb their offending upon their release back into society.

"Lyne ignored these measures and continued to offend, resulting in him being handed an immediate custodial sentence.

"Lyne is well-known to retailers in Thorne thanks to our Shop Watch scheme which has enabled us to share intelligence and create a direct line of communication between police and local businesses.

"The scheme continues to be effective in creating a safer shopping and working environment in Thorne and I would encourage any businesses not currently signed up to the initiative to please get in touch with us so we can expand this network and strengthen it further.”