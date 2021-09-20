Prolific Doncaster burglar who raided string of homes across town jailed

44-year-old Lee MacManus has been jailed for more than five years for burgling several properties in Doncaster.

MacManus, of King Georges Court, Stainforth, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court last Monday where he was sentenced to five years and five months behind bars.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary - which took place at four different addresses across Doncaster between 8 October 2020 and 4 February 2021.

He also admitted one charge of handling stolen goods from 14 December 2020.

Detective Constable Stephen Barnes, from Doncaster CID, said: “MacManus is a prolific offender, who entered these properties overnight while the occupants were upstairs sleeping.

“In three of the incidents he stole their car keys, this resulted in the theft of four cars in total.

“I am pleased with the sentence handed down by the courts, which means MacManus will be off the streets for a considerable amount of time.

“I also want to recognise the hard work of the team of officers who worked on each of these incidents – they worked tirelessly gathering the evidence required to secure a conviction."

Anyone wanting to report information about burglaries in Doncaster or across South Yorkshire can contact South Yorkshire Police with details on 101.