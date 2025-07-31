Prolific Doncaster burglar behind a string of crimes is jailed

A Doncaster burglar’s prolific and reckless crime spree has come to an end after detectives examined CCTV and linked him to multiple offences.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Rowe showed no regard for his victims as he broke into multiple homes and stole people's prized possessions, including sentimental and expensive jewellery worth thousands of pounds.

Rowe's crimes were uncovered after investigating officers carried out extensive CCTV enquires and found vital evidence, linking him to the offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowe, 28, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including aggravated burglary, three counts of burglary, two counts of assaulting an emergency services worker, two counts of shop theft, two counts of possession of a bladed article in a public place and one count of fraud.

Prolific burglar Jordan Rowe has been jailed.

He was jailed for 10 years and eight months at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday (29 July).

DC Parry, who is part of Doncaster's Operation Fortify team which includes Operation Castle - a dedicated and detective-led response to incidents of burglary in people's homes in Doncaster, said:

"Having worked with burglary victims, we recognise the devastating impact of this crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a clear violation of their home and privacy and can have a lasting psychological impact and that is why we launched Operation Castle which has seen the successful introduction of new practices and investigative methods.

"I am pleased that Rowe will now spend a considerable amount of time behind bars and we will continue to strive to secure justice for victims of burglaries in Doncaster."

You can report burglaries to police on 101, 999 in an emergency or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.