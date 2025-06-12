Prolific Doncaster beggar handed two year ban from city retail park and shops

A prolific beggar has been barred from a retail park and supermarkets in a Doncaster town after police secured a two-year banning order against him.

Joshua Lyne, 24, of Ellison Street, Thorne has been banned from entering the town's main retail park and supermarkets after officers investigating his crimes obtained a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) against him.

Lyne was handed a two-year CBO last Wednesday (4 June) which bans him from entering Quora Retail Park, the forecourt of the Co-op in South Parade, Sainsbury's in King Street and Lidl in Darley Road.

The CBO also bans him from asking members of the public for money or displaying any container suggesting he is asking for money while he is in South Yorkshire.

Sergeant James Housley, of Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), said: "Lyne was previously subject to a community protection notice following aggressive begging in Thorne.

"He was arrested in March 2025 for multiple and blatant breaches of this notice and due to the level of harassment, alarm and distress Lyne has been causing to people in the community, we applied to the courts for a CBO to be issued.

"We seek to obtain these orders for individuals who engage in persistent crime and anti-social behaviour and they come with strict conditions which could result in him being sent back to prison.

"We will continue to monitor Lyne's behaviour and I would urge anyone who sees him breaking the terms of the CBO to please contact us so we can take action."

You can report him on 101 or HERE