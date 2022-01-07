Prolific burglar who stole van in Doncaster  jailed

Shane Walker.

A man has been sentenced to 40 months behind bars after he was found guilty at an earlier hearing of a string of burglaries in Tickhill, Goldthorpe, Cleethorpes, Kendray and Barnsley town centre.

Shane Walker, 34, formerly of South Drive, Bolton Upon Dearne, was sentenced to 40 months behind bars following series of burglaries throughout October and November 2021.

On 11 November at around 11:45am, Walker stole a van from a yard in Tickhill Road, Doncaster, a trial at Sheffield Crown court heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walker then used this van to commit a burglary in the grounds of Kendray Hospital on 12 November. He stole several items of gardening equipment before fleeing the scene. Thanks to the description given by the victim, police conducted a search of the area and located the stolen van and shortly after, Walker was arrested on suspicion of theft and later charged with multiple burglary offences.

Earlier On 21 October at around 12:30pm Walker broke into an address in High Street, Barnsley, by smashing a window. He ransacked the property and stole a large quantity of cash and jewellery.

On 5 November, at around 4pm, it was heard that Walker gained entry to an address in North Sea Lane, Cleethorpes, again by smashing a glass door. Once inside he stole several items of jewellery and two iPads.

It was then heard that on 9 November, a further victim received a call that their CCTV cameras had been triggered at their home address in Pickhills Grove, Goldthorpe. Police attended the scene and it was discovered that Walker had broken in through a window and ransacked the property. He stole a number of expensive designer clothing items, as well as a custom made bike.On his sentencing, DC Dan Morley, said: “I am pleased that Walker had now been handed a custodial sentence.

“His actions showed complete disregard to any of his victims and his selfish ways have caused them a great deal of stress and anxiety.