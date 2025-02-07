Prisoner on run could be in Doncaster say police as public warned not to approach him
Convict Liam Lytollis absconded from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire yesterday evening (February 6) a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said.
The 31-year-old was serving a sentence and was transferred to the prison in October 2024.
He is white, of a slim build with dark brown short hair and has a full brown beard.
He has links to Gainsborough in Lincolnshire and Doncaster.
Members of the public are asked not to approach Lytollis, and instead contact police with reference 1210 of 6 February.
You can report via the website at https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/, Facebook via private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page, or call on 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.