Prisoner at centre of Doncaster jail drugs scandal found dead behind bars
Joseph Whittingham was at the centre of a drugs scandal at the city’s HMP Lindholme and was part of the one of the country’s largest ever prison drugs smuggling operations – with himself and 17 co-conspirators jailed over the plot.
He died in HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes on January 12. His cause of death has not yet been released - but is being investigated by Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.
Whittingham, originally from Bradford, was part of a gang that smuggled more than £1 million worth of drugs, knives and mobile phones into the grounds of HMP Lindholme.
Whittingham, 35, had a “leading role” in the operation. He seduced co-conspirator prison nurse Amy Hatfield and recruited his wife Lucy and father Paul to receive payments for the contraband.
Judge Kirstie Watson said he “exploited” Hatfield’s feelings for him and arranged for drugs and other banned items to be delivered to her.
Amy Hatfield, 38 of HMP Newhall, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, conspiracy to convey drugs into prison, conspiracy to convey phones into prison, conveying knives into prison and money laundering.
Whittingham pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, conspiracy to convey drugs into prison, conspiracy to convey a knife into prison and conspiracy to convey phones into prison. He was sentenced to total of 11 years and four months in prison in October 2023.
The inquiry started in 2019 when, on 24 October, Hatfield was arrested as she arrived for work.
In her possession, officers found MDMA, bags of ketamine, spice paper, vials of testosterone, anabolic steroids, mobile phones, phone accessories, tobacco and other prescription drugs.
She also had four Ribena bottles with her, which contained around two litres of liquid spice. This alone was estimated by prison experts to be worth over £1 million.
Over the following months and years, officers unravelled a highly complex criminal network operating inside HMP Lindholme, leading to Hatfield and a further 17 co-conspirators being charged and convicted.