Prisoner at centre of Doncaster jail drugs scandal found dead behind bars

A prisoner whose lover helped fuel a drugs empire at a Doncaster jail has died behind bars.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joseph Whittingham was at the centre of a drugs scandal at the city’s HMP Lindholme and was part of the one of the country’s largest ever prison drugs smuggling operations – with himself and 17 co-conspirators jailed over the plot.

He died in HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes on January 12. His cause of death has not yet been released - but is being investigated by Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whittingham, originally from Bradford, was part of a gang that smuggled more than £1 million worth of drugs, knives and mobile phones into the grounds of HMP Lindholme.

Drug criminal Joseph Whittingham has died behind bars.

Whittingham, 35, had a “leading role” in the operation. He seduced co-conspirator prison nurse Amy Hatfield and recruited his wife Lucy and father Paul to receive payments for the contraband.

Judge Kirstie Watson said he “exploited” Hatfield’s feelings for him and arranged for drugs and other banned items to be delivered to her.

Amy Hatfield, 38 of HMP Newhall, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, conspiracy to convey drugs into prison, conspiracy to convey phones into prison, conveying knives into prison and money laundering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whittingham pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, conspiracy to convey drugs into prison, conspiracy to convey a knife into prison and conspiracy to convey phones into prison. He was sentenced to total of 11 years and four months in prison in October 2023.

Prison nurse Amy Hatfield, Whittingham's lover, was also jailed over the plot.

The inquiry started in 2019 when, on 24 October, Hatfield was arrested as she arrived for work.

In her possession, officers found MDMA, bags of ketamine, spice paper, vials of testosterone, anabolic steroids, mobile phones, phone accessories, tobacco and other prescription drugs.

She also had four Ribena bottles with her, which contained around two litres of liquid spice. This alone was estimated by prison experts to be worth over £1 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the following months and years, officers unravelled a highly complex criminal network operating inside HMP Lindholme, leading to Hatfield and a further 17 co-conspirators being charged and convicted.