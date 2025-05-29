Policing perspective: Why tackling drug supply helps us take down organised crime gangs

Earlier this month, Operation Duxford returned to Doncaster with a targeted day of action to tackle organised crime groups and associated criminality, including the growth and supply of illegal and harmful drugs.

These Operation Duxford’s support the work that takes place every day across the borough and allows us to share our proactive stance in fighting crime and anti-social behaviour.

This particular operation in May focused on tackling drug supply, which is a key aim of our dedicated Operation Fortify team.

Every day, this team gathers intelligence on serious and organised crime groups in Doncaster, who are responsible for spreading fear and violence in our communities.

Their crimes are often funded and driven by the sale of illegal drugs, such as cannabis, cocaine and heroin, and that is why it's absolutely pivotal for us to take out the suppliers so we can disrupt their activities and limit their influence in Doncaster.

Large-scale cannabis cultivations, which are often hiding in unassuming homes in a residential street or in huge warehouses, are a key component of the funding for organised crime groups and that is why we will continue to execute warrants to dismantle and destroy these set-ups.

These cannabis cultivations not only fund organised crime groups but are also incredibly dangerous and exploitative. The electricity is often bypassed in buildings where these cultivations exist, posing a huge fire risk to neighbouring properties, and the people recruited to look after these grows are often exploited and are therefore victims of modern slavery.

Cannabis may seem like a harmless drug but that couldn't be further from the truth and we will continue to act on intelligence and information we receive to take enforcement action and bring drug dealers and those involved in serious and organised crime to justice.

As ever, your support in this domain is crucial. To execute drug warrants we need to present a wealth of intelligence and evidence to the court and information from the public is one of the key components which allows us to do this.

If you have any suspicions about cannabis cultivations or drug dealing in your area, then please contact us. You can do so by chatting to a call handler on 101 or by submitting information through our website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

If you want to remain anonymous when submitting information, then you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on the freephone number 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org, and no one will know you have contacted them.

Thank you again for your continued support and together, we can combat organised crime and prevent these groups from tormenting our communities in Doncaster.