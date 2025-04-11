Policing perspective: Doncaster District Commander outlines commitment to tackling wildlife and rural crime

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As a borough, Doncaster is home to an abundance of beautiful rural landscapes and it is discouraging to hear that a minority of people have taken to committing crime in these areas.

​We regularly hold public meetings in neighbourhoods across Doncaster and in 2024, we learnt more about issues affecting rural communities, including nuisance and reckless off-road bikers, poaching and fly-tipping.

These are crimes we just will not tolerate and I want to thank residents for bringing these matters to our attention so we can take more robust action.

Through a problem-solving approach we have organised targeted activity in hotspot areas, including dedicated patrols, which sees our Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team work alongside local neighbourhood policing teams and key partners, including wardens from City of Doncaster Council.

Almost £20,000 worth of vehicles, including a quad bike have been seized in Doncaster already this year, with riders and drivers prosecuted and set to be dealt with in court.

In addition to those seized, over £34,000 worth of stolen bikes and quads have been recovered.

Prevention and education is also key in addressing these issues, and through speaking to more rural residents, we have been able to advise them of the best ways to improve their security and how to report any illegal activity taking place on their land.

We hope our action sends out the clearest message yet that anti-social behaviour and off-road bikes will not be tolerated anywhere in Doncaster.

District Commander Chief Superintedent Pete Thorpe.

But we need the public's help and cooperation to continue combatting the crimes happening in our rural communities as you are our eyes and ears on the ground.

The information and evidence you provide about illegal activities happening in your area helps us to build an intelligence picture which then allows us to formulate days of action and warrants.

This leads to seizures of bikes and vehicles and riders facing prosecution for their crimes.

If you live in a rural community, please make yourself aware of some of the crime prevention advice at https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rc/rural-crime/.

Thank you for your continued support. Together we will strive to root out those committing wildlife crime and bring the perpetrators to justice.