Police witness appeal after fatal lorry crash in South Yorkshire
Police are appealing for witnesses, dash cam and any information after a collision in Goldthorpe on Friday (24 December) in which a HGV driver sadly died.
Shortly before 7.24am, a Mercedes HGV was travelling along the A635 Goldthorpe Bypass (Dearne Valley Parkway) away from Hickleton, between the junction of Doncaster and Road Fields end roundabout, when it was in collision with a Scania HGV, travelling in the other direction.
The driver of the Mercedes HGV, a 53-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Scania, a man in his fifties, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The drivers of two cars who were both travelling behind the Scania HGV both suffered minor injuries.
Police are appealing for anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision, or who captured dash cam of the incident, to get in touch with us via 101. Any footage can be emailed to [email protected] The incident number to quote is 191 of 24 December.