Police warning of bogus salesman in rogue traders in Doncaster over Christmas

Police in Doncaster have warned members of the public to be on their guard against bogus salesmen and rogue traders this Christmas.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Please be aware of bogus callers or tradesmen over the festive period.

"These are people that target the elderly and vulnerable, by knocking on doors and asking for money for work that they have not completed. Let’s stay safe over Christmas.”

Please report any suspicious people/tradesmen to 999 for an emergency or 101 non-emergency.