Police warning of bogus salesman in rogue traders in Doncaster over Christmas
Police in Doncaster have warned members of the public to be on their guard against bogus salesmen and rogue traders this Christmas.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Please be aware of bogus callers or tradesmen over the festive period.
"These are people that target the elderly and vulnerable, by knocking on doors and asking for money for work that they have not completed. Let’s stay safe over Christmas.”
Please report any suspicious people/tradesmen to 999 for an emergency or 101 non-emergency.