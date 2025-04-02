Police warn public not to approach wanted Doncaster man as hunt launched

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the public have been told not to approach a wanted Doncaster man – and instead to call 999 if they spot him.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We're asking for your help to find wanted man Shaun Booth.

“Booth is wanted in connection with attempted theft of a motor vehicle and escaping lawful custody in Doncaster.

“It is reported that on Tuesday 1 April at 4.15pm there was an attempt to steal a car from Sandringham Road.

“Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Booth recently, or knows where he may be staying.

“Booth has links to Doncaster city centre, Conisborough, and Intake.”

He is described as white, of average build, with brown short hair and a beard. He believed to have a leg injury and be wearing a light coloured air boot.

The spokesperson added: “If you see Booth, who is 31, please do not approach him but instead call 999.”

If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact police by calling 101. Please quote incident number 625 of 1 April 2025 when you get in touch.

You can contact police online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org