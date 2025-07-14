Police have shared an image to highlight the importance of using a mobile phone or sat nav holder and its positioning on your windscreen.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boy photographed is in both of these images, but the positioning of the mobile phone holder blocks him from view and could be the difference between life and death.

A spokesman said: “We are doing all we can to reduce those killed or seriously injured on the roads of South Yorkshire, but we all have a part to play and small changes can be the difference between life and death.

“Think, is your holder blocking your view?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police warn of dangers of mobile phone and sat nav holders in vehicles.

“If a mobile phone or sat nav’s positioning obstructs your view or is likely to positioned where it could distract you, it goes against legislation, and we will be robustly dealing with any offences.”