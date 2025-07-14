Police warn of dangers of mobile phone and sat nav holders in vehicles
The boy photographed is in both of these images, but the positioning of the mobile phone holder blocks him from view and could be the difference between life and death.
A spokesman said: “We are doing all we can to reduce those killed or seriously injured on the roads of South Yorkshire, but we all have a part to play and small changes can be the difference between life and death.
“Think, is your holder blocking your view?
“If a mobile phone or sat nav’s positioning obstructs your view or is likely to positioned where it could distract you, it goes against legislation, and we will be robustly dealing with any offences.”