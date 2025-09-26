Police warn: "Driving an extra few miles per hour can mean the difference between life and death"
Last week, officers were on Madam Lane in Barnby Dun, which has a speed limit of 20mph - and monitored 248 vehicles with 10 of these contravening the speed limit.
They also conducted a speeding operation on Pine Hall Road in Stainforth where 79 vehicles were monitored with 17 drivers contravening the 30mph speed limit.
These drivers will be notified of their speeding contravention by the central ticket office.
A polie spokesman said: “When driving, a few miles per hour can mean the difference between life and death. The faster someone drives, the less time they have to stop if something unexpected happens.”