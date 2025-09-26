Following concerns raised from members of the Barnby Dun community police undertook further speeding operations in area's of high concern.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, officers were on Madam Lane in Barnby Dun, which has a speed limit of 20mph - and monitored 248 vehicles with 10 of these contravening the speed limit.

They also conducted a speeding operation on Pine Hall Road in Stainforth where 79 vehicles were monitored with 17 drivers contravening the 30mph speed limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These drivers will be notified of their speeding contravention by the central ticket office.

Police warn: "Driving an extra few miles per hour can mean the difference between life and death".

A polie spokesman said: “When driving, a few miles per hour can mean the difference between life and death. The faster someone drives, the less time they have to stop if something unexpected happens.”