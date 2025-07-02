Police warn 'do not approach' as they hunt Doncaster man wanted for assault

Police are asking for help to find wanted Doncaster man Aaron Ellse.

Ellse, aged 34, is wanted in connection with a reported assault in Doncaster on Friday (27 June).

Officers would like to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Ellse recently, or knows where he may be staying.

Ellse is described as around 6ft 3ins tall, with short black hair and a beard.

If you see Ellse, please do not approach him but instead call the police immediately, quoting investigation number 14/114532/25.

You can also contact them online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.