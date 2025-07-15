Police use drone to target contraband smuggling into Doncaster jail

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Prison Anti-Corruption unit teamed up with a Doncaster jail to target illicit and contraband items being smuggled behind bars.

SYP officers worked in partnership with staff at HMP Moorland to stop prohibited items from entering the prison.

The intensive and highly visible joint operation, which supports the work carried out by the unit all year round, saw them search prison visitors and members of staff to reinforce a shared message that illegal or contraband articles should never be brought into HMP Moorland, with both staff and visitors searched, including several vehicles.

The perimeter of HMP Moorland was subjected to heavy surveillance, with assistance from the force’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team and officers conducting foot patrols.

A drone was also flown above HMP Moorland by officers to scan the perimeter and ensure no items were thrown over the walls, with drones considered a threat to national security at prisons across the country.

With extensive measures and checks in place, there were no reports of criminal-based contraband, such as drugs and weapons, entering the prison on the day of action.

Detective Inspector Mark Nicholson-Gee, from SYP Prison Anti-Corruption Unit, said: "This was a dedicated and intensive operation to target those attempting to bring contraband items into our prisons and to show that it is something we will not tolerate in South Yorkshire.

"It is also a great example of positive and cooperative partnership working.

"We have different measures in place to stop these items from infiltrating prison settings and this day of action works to support the work carried out in this regard all year round by the unit.

"The result of this operation strengthens learning for both our unit and the prison, and I am grateful for His Majesty's Prison and Probation Service for their support and cooperation with the operation at HMP Moorland on Thursday 3 July.

"Criminality in prisons threatens to derail offenders' rehabilitation and eventual reintegration back into society. It is therefore pivotal that we do our best to reduce crime in prisons, and if you are found to be involved in or connected to this kind of criminality you will be arrested."

Thirty visitors and their vehicles were also searched during the operation, with three vehicles seized by the roads policing group officers and three drivers reported on summons for driving document offences.

Fourteen traffic offence reports were submitted for various offences uncovered during the day of action.