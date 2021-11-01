Police urge van owners to be on guard after spate of thefts in Doncaster
Police havce urged van owners in Doncaster to stay alert after a spate of thefts in Doncaster.
A number of works vans have been targeted by thieves in recent weeks, with unconfirmed reports of drivers being threatend before vehicles have been stolen or raided for their contents.
Police are urging van owners to come forward with any information about the incidents, which are said to have taken place in a number of locations across Doncaster.
According to reports, vans have been targeted in Wheatley Hall Road, Balby, Fishlake, Scawthorpe, Sprotbrough and Bentley.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are aware of a number of reported thefts of vans in Doncaster.
"We understand how concerning these incidents are for those that work in South Yorkshire, but please be rest assured that every incident reported is being dealt with on an individual basis and our officers are exploring a number of lines of enquiry.
“We would encourage anyone with concerns to report them to police so we can investigate.
“If you wish to report a theft, you can do so by calling 101, reporting via our live chat or online reporting portal, or call 999 in an emergency.
“You can also sign up to SYP Alerts to receive the latest news directly from your local officers, including updates on how they are tackling theft, and the latest crime prevention advice. Sign up at www.sypalerts.co.uk."
Anyone wanting to report a theft in progress or where violence is used, should contact police on 999.