Police urge tradesmen to be aware after tools were stolen from the back of a van this morning

Police are urging tradesmen to be aware after tools were stolen from the back of a van this morning (Tuesday June 3).

Humberside Police’s team in Epworth posted this appeal on social media: “Just for awareness, especially to tradesman in the local area, we have just received reports of a tool theft from the back of a van in the Epworth area involving what the witness states was a white Mini Cooper.

“We are currently doing work on the vehicle and individuals, but please can people remain vigilant, and please call in any suspicious circumstances in the meantime.

“Please ensure if you aren’t with your vans that they are locked and secured, preventing any would be opportunist thieves from getting tools from within.”