Residents in a South Yorkshire community are being urged to identify gang leaders and their hiding places for drugs, cash and weapons.

In a crackdown on organised crime in Mexborough, which has already see some key gang members jailed and a number of guns and drugs seized, officers have issued an appeal to local residents to pass on information about those involved and where their hiding places are.

Yesterday, as part of the crime blitz, a 27-year-old Mexborough man was arrested and later charged with carrying an offensive weapon.

And a 22-year-old man from Rotherham was reported on summons on suspicion of possession of cannabis.

Detective Inspector Steve Smith, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “I hope these continued great results will reassure the local community that we are working hard to get these people off the streets.

“But we still need more help from the community to bring these criminals to justice.

“People know who these gang leaders are and the locations they are using to hide drugs, weapons and cash.

“Please be assured that any information given to us via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 is anonymous.”