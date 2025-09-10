Police urge 'please drink responsibly and plan your journey home' on the eve of St Leger Festival in Doncaster.

It’s one of the highlights of the horse racing calendar and excitement is no doubt building ahead of the return of Doncaster’s St Leger Festival this week.

The four-day event begins tomorrow (Thursday 11 September) with Ladies Day and thousands of people are expected to attend St Leger over the course of the coming days.

To ensure everyone’s safety, a full policing operation will be in place over the course of the festival to support stewards and security staff and help the event run as smoothly as possible.

Officers will be carrying out high visibility patrols at the racecourse and in the surrounding area between Thursday and Sunday and as always are urging people to plan ahead as parts of Doncaster will be busier than usual.

Chief Inspector Mark Goddard, who is the tactical commander for this event, said: “The St Leger Festival is a fantastic event in Doncaster and it is great to welcome it back to the city.

“As with previous years, South Yorkshire Police will be supporting the festival and its organisers to make sure that everyone enjoys it safely.

“If you are attending St Leger, please make sure you look after yourself and others. We want you to have a great time but please drink responsibly and make a plan for how you are getting home in advance.

“With any large-scale event, we expect there to be an increased demand on all emergency services over the course of the festival so we would ask you to please help us by playing your part and acting responsibly so we can respond quickly to those who need our help.

“We would also urge people to be vigilant and make themselves aware of how to report any suspicious behaviour that could be connected to terrorism.

“We would encourage any member of the public attending a large-scale event such as St Leger to make themselves aware of the Run, Hide, Tell guidance issued by Counter Terrorism Policing and you can read more about this on the dedicated section of our website.”

High visibility patrols will also be taking place in and around Doncaster city centre, particularly at nighttime.

These patrols are for your safety and reassurance and form part of ongoing work with City of Doncaster Council as part of the Safer City initiative.

CI Goddard added: “If you see our officers out and about during St Leger, please don’t hesitate to speak to them if you’ve got any questions or queries or if you need our help.

“Even if you just want to say hello, please do come and speak to us as our officers are there to engage with you and make sure you feel safe over the course of the event.”

For more information and advice on how to stay safe from terrorism, including a video on Run, Hide, Tell guidance, visit the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/t/terrorism-in-the-uk/staying-safe-from-terrorism.

If you need to report a non-urgent crime or incident, please call 101 or get in touch via the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/. Only call 999 in an emergency where someone is in immediate danger.