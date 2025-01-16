Police urge people to avoid the area due to concerns for a man's welfare

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 16th Jan 2025, 11:40 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 11:40 GMT
Police are urging members of the public to avoid an area of Doncaster due to concerns for a man's welfare.

Emergency services were seen rushing to the Toll Bar Business Park on Askern Road earlier this morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers are currently in attendance in Askern Road in the Toll Bar area of Doncaster following a report of concern for the welfare of a man in a property.

“We would urge people to avoid the area at this time.”

