Police urge people to avoid the area due to concerns for a man's welfare

Police are urging members of the public to avoid an area of Doncaster due to concerns for a man's welfare.

Emergency services were seen rushing to the Toll Bar Business Park on Askern Road earlier this morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers are currently in attendance in Askern Road in the Toll Bar area of Doncaster following a report of concern for the welfare of a man in a property.

“We would urge people to avoid the area at this time.”