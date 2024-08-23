Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers searching for missing Doncaster woman Christine have issued a map detailing her last known movements on Monday 12 August.

As the map shows, Christine, aged 66, was dropped off at an address on Hawke Road in the Wheatley area of Doncaster at around 5.05pm on 12 August.

Officers believe that Christine left the address on foot within five minutes, and she was later seen on CCTV at 5.57pm that same evening walking along Cantley Lane on the end near to the A638.

She was walking in the direction of Rose Hill Cemetery. This is the last confirmed sighting of Christine so far, and officers remain keen to understand where she may have travelled to after this time.

Police update: Timeline of missing Christine’s last confirmed sighting released as search continues.

A police spokesman said: “We have deployed numerous resources in our work to find Christine, including specialist search teams, off-road bike teams, mounted officers, drones, and specialist search dogs, and have had support from a National Police Air Service helicopter utilising thermal imaging technology.

“Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we are yet to locate Christine, and the search continues this week with our specialist teams.

“Enquiries are ongoing all day every day, with officers carrying out CCTV trawls and house to house calls.

“We are once again appealing for residents in the vicinity of Cantley Lane to check their home CCTV from the evening of 12 August, and for drivers who were in the area at the time that Christine was last seen to check their dashcam, as this footage may show where Christine went after 5.57pm.”

Christine is described as a white woman, around 5ft 5ins tall with long grey hair. At the time of her disappearance, she was last seen wearing a black vest top with a floral pattern and orange shorts.

If you can help police, you can pass information on by calling 101, quoting incident number incident number 13 of 13 August 2024. Alternatively, you can get in touch through the website here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/