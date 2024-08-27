Police update: Body found during search in Doncaster for missing mum Christine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers searching for missing 66-year-old woman Christine, who was last seen on Monday 12 August, have today (Tuesday 27 August) found a body.

While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe it to be that of Christine.

Her family has been informed and continue to be supported by officers at this time.

A spokesman said: “We want to take this opportunity to thank the public who have been incredibly supportive in sharing our appeals about Christine’s disappearance and for passing on information to assist our inquiry.

“We also want to extend our thanks to partners including Lowland Rescue, who have assisted with searches.

“Our thoughts are with Christine’s loved ones at this difficult time.”