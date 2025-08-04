Police unveil new bike in fight against nuisance riders in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Aug 2025, 12:36 BST
Police in Doncaster have unveiled a new bike as the fight to tackle nuisance riders in the city goes on.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team have adopted the new vehicle as they patrol the city.

A spokesperson said: “The team has been conducting rural patrols around the south and east of Doncaster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Whilst out that way, we have also been taking in some prison perimeter patrols for throw overs of contraband and the use of drones used to drop packages into prisons.

Police are continuing to battle nuisance bikers in Doncaster.placeholder image
Police are continuing to battle nuisance bikers in Doncaster.

“We have also been trying out a new tool in our fight against crime - a new BMW XR1000.

“First impressions not bad.”

You can report off-road and nuisance bikers in Doncaster to South Yorkshire Police on 101, or contact 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can contact independent UK charity CrimeStoppers to report information in confidence by calling their dedicated call centre on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice