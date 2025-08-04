Police unveil new bike in fight against nuisance riders in Doncaster

Police in Doncaster have unveiled a new bike as the fight to tackle nuisance riders in the city goes on.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team have adopted the new vehicle as they patrol the city.

A spokesperson said: “The team has been conducting rural patrols around the south and east of Doncaster.

“Whilst out that way, we have also been taking in some prison perimeter patrols for throw overs of contraband and the use of drones used to drop packages into prisons.

Police are continuing to battle nuisance bikers in Doncaster.

“We have also been trying out a new tool in our fight against crime - a new BMW XR1000.

“First impressions not bad.”

You can report off-road and nuisance bikers in Doncaster to South Yorkshire Police on 101, or contact 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can contact independent UK charity CrimeStoppers to report information in confidence by calling their dedicated call centre on 0800 555 111.