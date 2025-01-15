Police try to reunite a power tool recovered from a stolen vehicle with its rightful owner
Police are trying to reunite a power tool recovered from a stolen vehicle with its rightful owner.
Earlier this week, officers were able to reunite £26,000 worth of stolen power tools with their owner after seizing a vehicle.
All of the tools were returned, apart from the photographed one.
It is a Mikita Grinder/Cutting, it has a HVA tag on it but it doesn’t have identifiable information.
Do you recognise it? If you believe it is yours call 101 quoting crime reference number 14/13496/24.