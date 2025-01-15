Police try to reunite a power tool recovered from a stolen vehicle with its rightful owner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are trying to reunite a power tool recovered from a stolen vehicle with its rightful owner.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this week, officers were able to reunite £26,000 worth of stolen power tools with their owner after seizing a vehicle.

All of the tools were returned, apart from the photographed one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a Mikita Grinder/Cutting, it has a HVA tag on it but it doesn’t have identifiable information.

Do you recognise it? If you believe it is yours call 101 quoting crime reference number 14/13496/24.