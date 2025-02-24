Police track down missing man and seize an offensive weapon, drugs and a stolen vehicle in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team had a busy time working in Doncaster over the weekend.

First order of business was assisting in the search for an elderly gentleman who had been missing overnight.

Due to some great work between members of the public and the team he was located in farmers’ fields near Burghwallis.

Thankfully the gent was in remarkably good health, considering, and was returned home after receiving medical attention.

Later in the afternoon, while in the Woodlands area of Doncaster, this Benelli motorcycle was seen exiting Brodsworth Community Woodland, two up.

The rider and passenger were unaware of the police presence who followed them into the estate. At the bottom of Creek Drive, the rider had just pulled up, which gave officers the opportunity to nip around the front of the Benelli and box them in.

The passenger was detained, while the rider ran off and jumped over fences into gardens. After a bit of ‘Hot Fuzz’ the rider was also detained in a rear garden. Both males were in possession of cannabis and one in possession of a screwdriver.

The motorcycle was displaying a registration plate for a Scania HGV. The Benelli was identified as being stolen from Pontefract in West Yorkshire.