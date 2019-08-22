Police tracing rightful owner of dump truck in Doncaster
Police are tracing the rightful owner of a dump truck they suspect was stolen in Doncaster.
By Lee Peace
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 19:26
The Terex Dump Truck was recovered in Armthorpe and is not registered as stolen on any of the police systems.
However, police believe it may have been stolen as damage has been caused to the ignition.
It was also originally white but has since been spray painted black.
