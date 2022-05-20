Police to rescue after distressed elderly couple lose bag in Doncaster city centre

Officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team sprung into action after the incident earlier today.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “This afternoon, we received a call from a very kind on duty G4S worker in Doncaster city centre who was calling on behalf of an elderly couple who were distressed as they had lost their bag containing personal items such as a wallet and a phone.
"Officers from SYP carefully unpicked where the couple had been and members of DMBC’s Total Effex team searched the location. Within minutes the bag was found with the contents still intact and reunited with its owners.”
