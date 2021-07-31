Police thank public after missing Doncaster girl, 12 is found

Officers in Doncaster had appealed for help to find Lacey. aged 12, who had last seen at about 7.30pm today (30 July) in Moorends, Doncaster.

This morning a spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you for sharing our appeal to help find Lacey

“We are happy to confirm she has been found safe and well!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lacey, aged 12