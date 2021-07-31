Police thank public after missing Doncaster girl, 12 is found
South Yorkshire police have confirmed a 12 year old girl who was reported as missing from Doncaster yesterday has been found.
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 11:07 am
Officers in Doncaster had appealed for help to find Lacey. aged 12, who had last seen at about 7.30pm today (30 July) in Moorends, Doncaster.
This morning a spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you for sharing our appeal to help find Lacey
“We are happy to confirm she has been found safe and well!
“We really appreciate your support!”