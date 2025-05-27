Police thank drivers for flashing to warn others about speed cameras

Police have thanked drivers for flashing their lights to warn others about speed cameras.

Officers in the Isle of Axholme carried out speed enforcement on the A161 at Low Burnham on Saturday, this being an area of interest due to just how many complaints police receive on this stretch of road.

A spokesman said: “We see all too often the speeds and dangerous driving this road brings, and therefore, it is an area we will be regularly attending at all times of the day/night.

"A big thank you to the motorists using their headlights to warn oncoming vehicles, you are helping us massively to reduce speed.

"Our objective is road safety, not to be ticket machines, so thank you again.

“Various drivers dealt with via appropriate means across the Isle today.

“Don't chance it, you may just see us waiting ahead.”